City of Hollister and San Benito County authorities have established the Dunne Park Recreation Center as an evacuation center for residents affected by a hazardous materials incident.

The Dunne Park Rec Center is located at 600 West Street in Hollister. The evacuation center is operated, supplied and staffed by the San Benito County Office of Emergency Services.

Hollister Police reported a hazardous materials incident about 11am July 1 in the area of Haydon Street between Monterey and West streets. Residents are asked to stay away from the area, and evacuations are proceeding for those who live and work in the affected zone.

Check back for more details about the hazardous materials spill.