Hollister
September 1, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Heat advisory in effect through Labor Day weekend

Affected area includes Hollister Valley

By: Michael Moore
Authorities are cautioning residents of San Benito County and the surrounding region to stay cool through the long holiday weekend due to an approaching heat wave that could see temperatures rise above triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11am Sunday, Sept. 4 to 8pm Monday, Sept. 5 for Hollister Valley, northern Salinas Valley and Carmel Valley, says a press release from San Benito County. High temperatures in these areas are expected in the mid-90s to 103 degrees.

Authorities are warning that such high temperatures can result in illness. People in the affected areas are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check in on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles, the press release says. Those who work or spend time outdoors should take extra precautions, and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments, says the press release.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

