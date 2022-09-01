good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 1, 2022
Local Scene: Students read millions of words

By: Staff Report
Between May 1 and July 31, students throughout San Benito County read 4,958,447 words and 7,724 books, County Superintendent of Schools Krystal Lomanto announced earlier this week. The results are part of the San Benito County Office of Education’s 2022 Summer Reading Challenge. 

Also during the challenge, local students wrote 9,178 books, says a press release from the county office. Individually, 52 students met and exceeded the “25,000 word challenge.” Another two students met and exceeded the “100,000 word challenge.”

Charlotte Ridlon, who just finished Kindergarten at San Juan Elementary School, was the top reader in the county, says the press release. Charlotte read a total of 124,238 words. Alexander Pola, also a Kindergartner last year at Rancho Santana Elementary School, was a close second, reading 120,339 words. 

Students at San Juan Elementary School read the most words over the summer—a total of 1,071,082 words. 

Lomanto will be providing special recognition to the students who read during the summer as well as recognizing San Juan elementary School for winning the school challenge.

A complete list of students who met the 25,000 word challenge and school they attend can be found on the county education office’s website at https://www.sbcoe.org/files/user/26/file/Summer%202022%20Top%20Students.pdf.  

Grabau admitted to Utah State

Kylie Grabau, from Hollister, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the Fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Grabau will attend USU at the USU Main campus.

Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved from a small-town college tucked away in the Northern Utah mountains to a thriving research university respected around the world, says a press release. Students can choose from an array of academic and social opportunities at a university known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership.

