Heat advisory issued for San Benito County June 16-18

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for later this week, urging residents to drink plenty of fluids and try to stay as cool as possible.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 11am June 16 to 1pm June 18, says a press release from San Benito County. The advisory affects local areas as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley and other interior valleys.

High temperatures in Hollister are projected to reach 95 degrees by Thursday, according to the NWS website. Weather experts warn that high temperatures can cause heat-related illnesses.

County staff in the June 14 press release included tips on how to stay healthy on hot days:

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

“To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”