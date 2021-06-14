good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
75.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
June 14, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Heat advisory issued for San Benito County June 16-18

Temperatures expected to reach high-90s by Thursday

By: Staff Report
2
0

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for later this week, urging residents to drink plenty of fluids and try to stay as cool as possible.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 11am June 16 to 1pm June 18, says a press release from San Benito County. The advisory affects local areas as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley and other interior valleys.

High temperatures in Hollister are projected to reach 95 degrees by Thursday, according to the NWS website. Weather experts warn that high temperatures can cause heat-related illnesses.

County staff in the June 14 press release included tips on how to stay healthy on hot days:

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

“To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Fines increase for illegal fireworks use in San Benito County

Staff Report -
Authorities throughout San Benito County will be levying increased...
High School Sports

Haybalers advance in CCS playoffs

Emanuel Lee -
In pursuit of its first Central Coast Section championship...
COVID-19

OptumServe vaccine site moves to Tres Pinos Road

Staff Report -
As of June 14, the San Benito County OptumServe...
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Heat advisory issued for San Benito County June 16-18

Fines increase for illegal fireworks use in San Benito County