The San Benito Fire Safe Council is on a mission to turn more local neighborhoods into Firewise USA communities that work together to reduce wildfire risks.

To that end, the SBFSC is currently recruiting new members to join its board, and local community members are invited to apply.

The San Benito council also aims to gain membership representation from the Hollister Fire Department, Cal Fire or other people with experience in firefighting or other first responder responsibilities, says a press release from SBFSC.

Furthermore, the SBFSC is requesting more volunteer assistance in a variety of areas, including grant writing, I.T. support, Firewise community support and project management. The council is also set to launch an email outreach campaign to develop additional Firewise communities in San Benito County.

Firewise USA communities are neighborhood-level groups that work together to reduce wildfire risks, says the press release. Starting and being involved in a Firewise community can teach members and residents how to identify wildfire risks around their homes and properties, and encourages people to work with neighbors to address shared risks such as overgrown roadsides and common spaces.

Homeowners in recognized Firewise communities may also enjoy potential home insurance benefits, says the press release.

San Benito County currently has four Firewise communities. Neighboring Monterey County has 60 such communities.

Anyone interested in joining the SBFSC board, volunteering for the local Firewise effort or obtaining Firewise recognition for their neighborhood can email sa**********************@***il.com.