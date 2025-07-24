Author and youth advocate Roy Juarez, Jr. will appear for a book signing at Hill’s Bookstore in Hollister Aug. 5. The event is part of Juarez’s “Stories That Move” tour.

Juarez wrote “Homeless by Choice: A Memoir of Love, Hate, and Forgiveness” in 2018. A former homeless teen, he is currently the president of IMPACTruth Speaker & Talent Agency.

His event in Hollister aims to offer a powerful local angle on youth resilience, education equity and community empowerment, says a press release from IMPACTruth.

Juarez’s memoir chronicles his journey from surviving homelessness as a teen to becoming a successful advocate, speaker and author. His story has been featured on CNN, NBC and Telemundo, and he has spoken to more than one million students nationwide.

The Aug. 5 book signing and presentation by Juarez will take place 5-7pm. Hill’s Bookstore is located at 650 San Benito Street in downtown Hollister.