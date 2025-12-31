Fallen trees and some property damage were reported in and around Hollister as a result of a Christmas eve storm that brought strong winds to the region.

In a neighborhood along Promise Way in southwest Hollister, local resident Danny Rubalcava was out at 2:30am Dec. 24 clearing trees and branches from the roadway.

“I just wanted to help out to clear our roadway in case we have an emergency,” Rubalcava said. “I just wanted to do my part. We take care of each other as neighbors.”

Rubalcava said just in his neighborhood, he saw some vehicles that suffered some damage from fallen trees. A tree also fell into his neighbor’s house.

The Hollister Fire Department did not report any significant damage from last week’s storms.

The weather forecast for Hollister is calling for more rain Thursday and Friday nights, according to the National Weather Service.