A City of Hollister firefighter helps extinguish a brush fire in the area of Fairview and Fallon roads early in the morning of Dec. 24. Photo: Chris Mora

The Hollister Fire Department responded to a small brush fire early in the morning on Christmas Eve. 

The fire occurred about 3am in the area of Fairview and Fallon roads. No injuries or major damages were reported, according to bystanders who saw the blaze. 

The fire department did not return phone calls requesting further details. 

The latest statistics from the fire department show local firefighters have stayed busy toward the end of 2025. 

In the month of November, the Hollister FD responded to a total of 447 calls, according to the department’s social media pages. 

Those calls include 14 fires, 51 vehicle accidents, 211 emergency medical calls, eight hazardous materials calls, 25 calls for public assist and 30 calls for “good intent.”

