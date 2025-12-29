Every year, lawmakers in Sacramento introduce a flurry of bills, most of which are eviscerated during the legislative process and end up on the Assembly or Senate trash heap. A select few make it to the governor’s desk, and assuming they dodge the veto stamp, become new laws.

This year’s Senate Bills (SB) and Assembly Bills (AB)—most take effect on Jan. 1, while some do so in July—include a prohibition on cat declawing, healthier school lunches and a slew of workplace protections.

One of the most striking of these laws takes aim at book censorship. Under AB 1825, also called the California Freedom To Read Act, public libraries and those in schools are prohibited from banning books or other materials because of their content, and in a way that discriminates based on race, nationality, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, disability and political affiliation, among other things.

Minimum wage

Thanks to Senate Bill 3, California’s statewide minimum wage rises to $16.90 per hour on Jan. 1.

Work and labor

Equal pay rules get sharper teeth (SB 642). This one updates California’s Equal Pay framework—requiring employers to tell new hires specifically what they’ll be getting paid when they’re hired, and includes benefits. It also broadens the scope of “sex” to include gender identity.

‘Stay-or-pay’ contracts are kneecapped (AB 692). A growing trend—making workers sign agreements that penalize them for leaving—runs into a new wall. AB 692 restricts contract terms that impose penalties or debt collection if employment ends, with statutory damages and other remedies available.

Unpaid wage judgments get more expensive (SB 261). This targets employers who lose wage cases and then don’t pay. It allows for three times the judgement amount after 180 days.

Tipped off (SB 648). The Labor Commissioner gets clearer authority to investigate and cite (or sue over) gratuities that are taken or withheld unlawfully—aimed at speeding up enforcement instead of forcing workers into slow, expensive fights.

Construction trucking classification is cleaned up (SB 809). Under this law, employers must reimburse employees for the maintenance, upkeep and depreciation of the personal vehicles they use on the job.

Gig drivers have a new organizing framework (AB 1340). Drivers for ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft are now allowed to unionize and collectively bargain for higher pay. Industry spokespeople say the new law could mean higher costs for passengers.

Right-to-rehire for certain COVID-era layoffs gets extended (AB 858). In 2021, SB 93 required certain employers in the hospitality industry to rehire employees who were laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic. This law extends the sunset date to Jan. 1, 2027.

Business and consumer

Car buyers get a new escape hatch (SB 766). This first-of-its-kind law, which takes effect on Oct. 1, 2026, gives people who buy a used car a three-day window to get a full refund, if it costs less than $50,000.

It also requires transparency, requiring dealers to give the full price up front, and prohibiting them from including sneaky add-ons.

Tipped off (AB 578). Companies that provide food delivery services such as Uber Eats can no longer calculate tips as a way to offset what they pay their drivers.

Restaurants get an expedited path for some retrofits (AB 671). This is good news for those who want to launch a restaurant, or renovate their existing one, since it streamlines the permitting process. The law speeds up permitting for restaurant tenant improvements by allowing licensed architects or engineers to certify code compliance, triggering faster local review timelines.

Outdoor dining flexibility expands. Good news for those who like to dine al fresco. AB 592 makes permanent some of the lax outdoor dining rules created during the social-distancing requirements of the COVID pandemic. It also gives restaurants more leeway for open-air layouts such as folding doors, windows and similar features.

Housing and home life

Landlords must provide basic appliances (AB 628). Renters (and landlords) take note: most rental units must now come with appliances such as stoves and refrigerators, and landlords must furthermore agree to maintain them.

Paper bag rules tighten again (SB 1053). In a win for environmentalists, and a likely annoyance for plastic bag die-hards, retail stores will be limited to recycled paper bags at checkout, which will set customers back a whopping 10 cents.

Health

Insulin cost-sharing gets capped (SB 40). In an era when pharmaceutical corporations are happily gouging their customers, this landmark legislation sets a $35 monthly cap out-of-pocket for insulin under state-regulated plans. It also prohibits insurance companies from requiring diabetic patients to try therapies other than insulin.

Schools and education

Gender Neutral Bathrooms (SB 760). Starting July 1, all K-12 public schools and charters must have at least one all-gender restroom available for students.

Cell phones in classrooms (AB 3216). This new law takes effect in July, but is sure to raise the hackles of many young people. Also known as the Phone-Free School Act, this law requires school districts to implement policies limiting or prohibiting student smartphone use. There are exceptions for emergencies, medical needs and teacher permission, but we assume Instagram and video games are out.

ICE on campuses (SB 98, AB 49). These bills require notifications and set boundaries on access to certain campus areas to immigration agents without warrants or judges’ orders. They also put tighter guardrails on the disclosure of education records.

CSU direct admission expands (SB 640). California Senate Bill 640 creates a California State University direct admission program that automatically offers admission to eligible California high school students.

Antisemitism in schools (AB 715). Assembly Bill 715 expands California’s education anti-discrimination laws by strengthening rules around antisemitism and other bias in K–12 schools. The law bars discriminatory instructional and professional development materials, tightens complaint and enforcement processes, and creates a new state Office of Civil Rights, including an antisemitism prevention coordinator.

It also requires investigations, corrective action, parent notification and annual reporting when discrimination is found.

Ultra-processed foods (AB 1264): This first-of-its-kind law prohibits or restricts most ultra-processed foods from school lunches by 2035.

Crime and public safety

No “secret police” masks SB 627. Restricts law-enforcement face coverings during most duties, and requires agencies to adopt and publicly post limiting policies by mid-2026.

Non-uniformed officers must show visible ID (SB 805). Requires non-uniformed law enforcement officers, with specified exceptions, to display identification including agency and either name or badge number while performing enforcement duties.

Immigrant patients get stronger privacy/access protections (SB 81). Limits immigration enforcement access to nonpublic areas of healthcare facilities without a judicial warrant or court order and restricts the disclosure of certain patient information for immigration enforcement purposes.

A civil claims “revival window” for sexual assault (AB 250). Beginning on Jan. 1, and lasting through Dec. 31, 2027, victims of sexual assault can revive certain civil claims, even if statutes of limitations have expired.

Pets and animal welfare

Cat declawing gets banned except for medical necessity (AB 867). Long known to be unnecessary and cruel, cat declawing is now banned in most cases, and requires a veterinarian to document and medically justify when declawing is performed.

Third-party pet brokers get blocked (AB 519). Effectively eliminates “puppy mills” and other third-party online pet brokers that sell dogs, cats, and rabbits. Just visit a shelter!

Disaster/evacuation protocols for pets (AB 478). Requires jurisdictions to create protocols for animal rescue during evacuations.