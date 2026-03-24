Hollister High School has again been recognized as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive campus where all students are valued and supported.

The honor was formally celebrated March 19, during a lunchtime Unified Basketball game in Mattson Gym.

Hollister High School’s recognition places it among an elite group of schools across North America. The campus has been named to the 2025 ESPN Unified Champion Schools Honor Roll, one of just 45 schools selected out of more than 10,000 participating schools. Among those, Hollister High is:

● 1 of 12 schools in the Western Division

● 1 of only 2 schools in California (alongside Thousand Oaks High School)

This latest recognition builds on a strong legacy of excellence.

In 2021, Hollister High School was named one of ESPN’s Top Five Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools—a distinction awarded to only five schools out of about 8,000 eligible in North America.

That same year, the school was also recognized as a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School, one of 68 schools in the country and just three in California to earn that distinction. Since then, Hollister High School has continued to be recognized as a Unified Champion School, reflecting a sustained commitment to inclusive practices and equitable opportunities for all students.

“This special event recognizes our school’s commitment to fostering a community of inclusion, respect and belonging for every student,” said Andrew Simmons, Hollister High School’s Special Education Program Specialist. “The Unified Champion School banner is a distinction that celebrates the teamwork and heart shown by our Unified athletes and partners.”

The March 19 event included a banner reveal, student recognition ceremony, Unified Basketball game and a celebration of the school’s Unified sports programs.

The Unified Champion Schools model promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities through three core components: Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership and whole-school engagement. These efforts help create a school culture rooted in respect, acceptance and belonging for every student.

“Hollister High School’s continued recognition highlights the power of inclusion in action,” said Dr. Paulette Cobb, San Benito High School District’s Director of Specialized Student Services and Special Education. “This honor reflects the dedication of our students, staff and community to building a school where everyone belongs.”

With each year of recognition, Hollister High School strengthens its role as a leader in inclusive education, demonstrating how intentional programming can positively transform school culture and student experiences.