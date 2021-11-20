good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 20, 2021
Players on the San Benito High football team take a postgame knee for the final time this season after a loss to Menlo School in the CCS Division II playoff semifinals on Friday night. Photo by Robert Eliason.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLocal NewsNewsSan Benito High

Balers lose shootout to Menlo School in CCS D2 playoff semifinals

By: Staff Report
When the San Benito High football team found out it was the top seed in the Central Coast Section Division II playoffs two weeks ago, it knew it would have a prime opportunity to win the program’s first section title since the 2014 season.

It wasn’t meant to be. Despite a game effort, the Haybalers (9-2) lost a 45-35 shootout to No. 4 seed Menlo School (12-0) in a playoff semifinal. San Benito had no answer for Knights’ record-setting quarterback Sergio Beltran, whose 51 touchdown passes are a single-season CCS record. Beltran had a hand in all six Menlo TDs, throwing for three and rushing for three scores. 

There were seven lead changes in a game that could’ve been dubbed the shootout at the Baler Corral. Tyler Pacheco had a 58-yard TD pass to Isaiha Molina, and Michael Reyes rushed for a career-high three TDs for the Balers, who had the ball trailing 38-35 with three minutes remaining. 

However, they turned the ball over on downs at their 20-yard line, and Menlo scored a touchdown to account for the final score. 

Staff Report

