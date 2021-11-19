Covid-19 vaccine boosters available in San Benito County

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are available to all adults 18 years and older who qualify based on the timing of their previous doses of the vaccine, according to San Benito County health officials.

Anyone in a higher-risk group—including seniors 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions, people who work in high-risk settings and all Johnson & Johnson recipients—is urged to get a booster as soon as possible, says a press release from the county.

“We are taking an expansive approach to Covid-19 boosters, realizing that people are at risk of getting Covid or spreading it as we enter the busy holiday season,” said San Benito County Health Officer, Dr. George Gellert. “We are already seeing an uptick in cases, and that could mean hospitalization for some vulnerable people. We have been stressing that boosters are essential for higher risk individuals, but now it’s become apparent that we need many more people to receive a booster dose so that we can protect ourselves, our families and friends, and our community.”

County health officials recommend the following people seek vaccine boosters as soon as they are eligible:

– If you got a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and feel you’re at risk, get a booster shot after six months

– If you got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, get a booster shot after two months.

The booster shot can be a different vaccine brand than received previously, as long as you completed your original vaccination series (one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna), says the press release.

To book a booster shot or find a walk-in clinic, visit My Turn, call 1.833.422.4255 or visit a local pharmacy.

Read more booster facts and booster questions and answers from the California Department of Public Health website: cdph.ca.gov.

More than 4,600 boosters have been administered in San Benito County since they were authorized for higher-risk groups in September. The county is averaging about 77 booster doses a day, says the press release. Of the total administered, more than 2,200 boosters have gone to seniors ages 65 and older, bringing their rates of booster vaccinations to just under 1 in 2 residents. Meanwhile, more than 2,400 booster doses have been administered to residents under age 65.

Additionally, the Covid-19 vaccine is now available for children 5-11 years of age. All San Benito County residents including minors who complete their initial vaccine series (one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna) are eligible for a $200 cash incentive.

For information about the Covid-19 vaccine, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines or call the San Benito County Covid-19 Hotline at 831.636.4113.