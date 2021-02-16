Police arrested a Hollister man Monday on suspicion of DUI and possession of drugs after he was awoken from a slumber in the driver’s seat of his parked vehicle, according to authorities.

About 4:15pm Feb. 15, Hollister Police Officer James Robledo was dispatched to the 1500 block of Memorial Drive for a report of a man who appeared to be passed out in a parked vehicle, police said in a press release. The man had reportedly been sitting in the parked vehicle for about 45 minutes with the engine idling.

Robledo arrived and contacted the man, who was identified as Sean Daudet, 35, of Hollister, police said. Robledo woke up Daudet and noticed he was showing signs of drug intoxication.

Sean Daudet

The officer conducted field sobriety tests and determined that Daudet was under the influence of drugs while in control of a motor vehicle, police said.

The suspect was placed into custody.

Upon further investigation, Robledo found several drug paraphernalia items, a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin, police said. Other items often used to sell drugs were also found.

Daudet was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs for sale and transportation of a controlled substance, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call Hollister PD Officer James Robledo at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.