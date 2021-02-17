San Benito County Public Health officials’ Feb. 16 Covid-19 update shows the daily case rate and test positivity rate continue to decline locally.

The county’s Covid-19 dashboard shows there have been 5,569 confirmed cases and currently 99 active cases. The local death count remains at 57, according to the county’s data. No deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in San Benito County since Feb. 4.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased. There have been at least 32,185 Covid-19 tests conducted in San Benito County; of these, 28,616 have tested negative and 5,413 have recovered.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that of the 5,569 positive cases of Covid-19, 173 patients are in the 0-4 age group; 1,473 are in the 5-24 age group; 2,424 are in the 25-49; 1,051 patients are in the 50-64 age group; and 447 are age 64 or older.

The newsletter also shows that San Benito County remains in the most restricted purple “widespread” risk level as of Feb. 9. The county, according to state data, had a case rate of 22.3 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 7.3 percent as of Feb. 16.

These numbers are beyond the “widespread” risk level factors for each county, which is more than seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of more than 8 percent.

The statewide data shows 24.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 6.5 percent.

The limits for the “substantial” tier are no more than 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate between 5-8 percent.

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward from the purple “widespread” tier to the red “substantial” tier after meeting the criteria of the less restrictive level for 14 consecutive days.