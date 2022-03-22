good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 21, 2022
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Hollister man convicted of making annoying telephone calls

Marc Patterson found guilty in jury trial

By: Staff Report
A 57-year-old Hollister man was convicted in superior court this week of making annoying telephone calls, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. 

After a three-day jury trial, Marc Patterson was found guilty of the alleged crimes, which are related to his repeated and unwanted efforts in 2019 to contact the female victim. 

Patterson represented himself during the trial, and was “adamant” that he do so, Pacioni’s office said in a press release.

After a series of unwanted advances from Patterson, the victim—who is a Monterey County resident—contacted police on Dec. 3, 2019, says the press release from the Monterey County DA’s office. Monterey Police took a report of the unwanted advances and told Patterson that the woman did not want him to contact her anymore. 

Patterson continued to call the victim—a married woman—multiple times on the telephone, leaving more than 13 minutes of voicemail messages “confessing his love” for her, says the press release. 

On Jan. 12, 2020, the victim called Monterey Police again, and an officer took another report which resulted in criminal charges for the defendant, according to authorities. 

The jury trial was held before Monterey County Superior Court Judge Heidi Whilden. 

Following the trial, Patterson was taken into custody and sentenced to 140 days in jail, says the press release. Patterson was also issued a seven-year criminal protective order prohibiting him from contacting the victim. 

