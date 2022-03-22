Police investigate shooting, collision in Hollister

Hollister Police are investigating a March 18 shooting that resulted in a vehicle collision and gunshot injuries, according to authorities.

Late at night March 18, the Hollister Police Department received multiple calls regarding two vehicles involved in a shooting incident, says a March 19 post on the department’s Facebook page. One of the vehicles had become disabled during a traffic collision at Highway 25 and Meridian Street. The vehicle had collided with two uninvolved vehicles.

Several people fled from the offending vehicle on foot, police said.

Another vehicle involved in the collision drove to a nearby hospital with a victim of gunshot wounds, police said. Authorities think two vehicles—the one from which the occupants fled and the one that traveled to the hospital—were involved in the shooting.

Officers recovered both vehicles, shell casings, guns and other evidence, according to police.

The gunshot victim’s wounds are not life threatening, says the police department’s social media post.

Hollister Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331.