SBHS students set to return to stage for ‘The Addams Family’

San Benito High School students are getting ready to return to the stage for the first time in nearly two years, with their upcoming production of “The Addams Family.”

The cast of 28 talented students have been practicing since early January to prepare the show for the local community, said Derek Barnes, director of the upcoming production.

“This cast is one of the hardest working groups I have been around,” said Barnes, who teaches AVID at SBHS. “They have really put together something very special that people are not going to want to miss.”

Barnes added that the student cast and crew have been “very hands on” throughout all aspects of the preparation for “The Addams Family,” from costume selection and design to set building. “For this show, they’ve been very interactive,” Barnes said.

The teen cast has been rehearsing and preparing for the show up to six days a week after school since early January, Barnes said. SBHS students also comprise the show’s technical crew, running lights and sound.

“I’ve tried to make it a full-on student involved show in every aspect,” Barnes said.

The show focuses on the characters from the classic television show and movies. But the local high school production adds an element of love, Barnes said, as character Wednesday Addams wants to fit in and have a normal family as she introduces them to her new boyfriend.

“What unfolds, though, is a crazy series of comical events that leads to some interesting discoveries,” Barnes said in an email to the Free Lance. “The show is spooky, fun, with great musical numbers, but appropriate for all ages.”

The upcoming SBHS show is based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Characters were created by Charles Addams.

Barnes and the cast have been working with choreographer Amy Waran and vocal director Kayla Chizek to bring the stage production to life.

Five performances of “The Addams Family” are scheduled for the public in late March and early April. Tickets are available online at gofan.co/app/school/CA19923. Proceeds from ticket sales go back to the high school’s drama department, Barnes said.

As a special thank you, a performance exclusively for the staff of SBHS is scheduled for March 24, after school. “Everyone was impacted by this pandemic in such challenging ways, but our staff helped to ensure we had school last year, and that we safely could return this year,” Barnes said. “Our actors have been super excited about getting back on stage, and want our staff to enjoy their efforts.”

More info

Performances of the San Benito High School drama department’s production of “The Addams Family” are scheduled for 7pm March 25, 26 and 31; and 7pm April 1 and 2 at the school’s auditorium. Adult tickets cost $11, students and seniors are $10 and children 12 and under are $9. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at gofan.co/app/school/CA19923.