Perez recognized for service in AmeriCorps program

Christopher Perez of Hollister is being recognized for his service to the National Civilian Community Corps as part of AmeriCorps week, which takes place March 13-19.

The NCCC is a 10-month, full-time AmeriCorps program, says a press release. Founded in 1994, AmeriCorps NCCC “strengthens communities and develops its young adult members into leaders.”

AmeriCorps NCCC operates out of four campuses, which serve as regional administrative hubs and training facilities. These campuses—which are located in Sacramento, Calif., Aurora, Colo., Vinton, Iowa, and Vicksburg, Miss.—train and deploy new classes of members throughout the year.

Perez began his term of service in early 2022 at the North Central Region campus in Vinton, Iowa and will graduate from the program in November 2022, says the press release from AmeriCorps. As a Team Leader, Perez is completing a series of six- to 12-week-long service projects in different places across his assigned region as part of a five- to 12-person team. Projects support disaster relief, the environment, infrastructure improvement, energy conservation, and urban and rural development.

Before joining the NCCC, Perez attended San Benito High School and San Jose State University, says the press release. He graduated from SJSU in 2021 with a degree in Computer Science.

“As I look at my next possible steps after college, I know I want to do something meaningful while growing as a person,” Perez said. “The challenges facing our country such as natural disasters, climate crises, homelessness and poverty need to be addressed and I want to take part in being part of the solution.”

AmeriCorps Week 2022 is an opportunity to recognize the service of the 250,000 Americans participating in AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors programs annually, the press release continues. “These dedicated citizens help communities across the nation, ensuring students stay on track to graduate, combating hunger and homelessness, responding to natural disasters, fighting the opioid epidemic, helping seniors live independently, supporting veterans and military families, and much more,” according to AmeriCorps.