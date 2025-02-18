A 28-year-old resident of Hollister died in a traffic accident involving two vehicles on Feb. 12 in San Benito County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle crash was reported about 5:47pm on Frazier Lake Road north of Shore Road, the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Office said. Two vehicles collided head-on, resulting in the death of one of the drivers.

Authorities have not identified the deceased driver. CHP described him as a 28-year-old man from Hollister.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, the CHP said.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the cause of the accident. Officers continue to investigate the collision.

Anyone with information about the Feb. 12 crash can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy office at 408.427.0700.