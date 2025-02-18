Hollister Police last week arrested a suspect, now age 17, in the 2023 shooting murder of local resident Jacob Arballo, authorities said.

Police said the 17-year-old juvenile suspect was arrested by Hollister detectives on Feb. 6. The suspect was booked at the San Benito County Youth Services Center on suspicion of murder.

The suspect’s name has not been released because they are a juvenile, police said.

Just before midnight on Oct. 23, 2023, Hollister Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Monterey Street on a report of a shooting. The victim was identified as Arballo, a 45-year-old lifelong resident of Hollister. Arballo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Our Investigations Bureau has worked tirelessly on this case since the homicide occurred,” Hollister Police said in a press release. “The Detective Bureau executed multiple search warrants and gathered concrete evidence, ultimately building probable cause for an arrest.”

The investigation into the 2023 shooting is ongoing, police added. Anyone with information can call the Hollister PD at 831.636.4331. People wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.