Police arrested one of three suspects involved in the Jan. 25 shooting of a victim of an auto burglary in Hollister, authorities said.

Travis Rik Duarte, 22, of Hollister, surrendered to Hollister Police on Jan. 27 for his involvement in the shooting on Meridian Street, which left the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Duarte was arrested and booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

However, police said, Duarte has not cooperated in identifying two other suspects who were with him at the time of the shooting. The police department is thus asking the public for assistance in identifying the other suspects.

Police responded to the shooting at about 1:40am Jan. 25, on the 400 block of Meridian Street in Hollister. Upon arrival, officers found a gunshot victim who was suffering from multiple gunshout wounds.

The victim received first aid treatment from emergency paramedics and was transported to a nearby trauma center, police said. Police said investigators learned the victim had confronted a group of people who he suspected of breaking into his vehicle.

The victim followed the suspects and demanded the return of the items they had stolen, police said. What followed was a physical altercation between the victim and the suspects. The victim was shot during this confrontation.

Hollister Police have continued to follow leads, execute search warrants and conduct community outreach to identify and apprehend the additional suspects, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

“We are asking anyone who knows who (the other suspects) may be or who frequently associates with Mr. Duarte to call the police department,” the Hollister Police Department said in a Feb. 14 press release.

Anyone with information can call the Hollister PD at 831.636.4331. People wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.