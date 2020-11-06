Razya and Aspen Pollock are well-known in their Hollister neighborhood.

Donning their San Francisco 49ers gear, the mother-daughter duo walk daily along their streets, playing rock n’ roll hits such as Aerosmith’s “Back in the Saddle” to keep their energy high.

For Razya, a lifelong fitness enthusiast, her motivation comes from her daughter.

Aspen, 22, was diagnosed with Peroxisomal Biogenesis Disorder at a very young age. The genetic disorder, of which she has a mild case, affects her motor movements as well as her hearing and vision.

But it doesn’t slow her down, even with a recent knee surgery.

“She has a lot of challenges, but when she says ‘Hi Mommy, let’s go,’ that inspires me,” Razya said.

Razya and Aspen have even more inspiration for their walks.

The two are participating in The Golden Heart Fund’s 49In49 Virtual Fitness Challenge, which raises funds for the foundation that helps former football players dealing with physical, mental and other challenges.

Participants are broken down into teams, each captained by a former 49ers player, and are challenged to complete 49 miles of walking, running or rolling on their own time from Sept. 20 to Nov. 8.

Less than a month into the challenge, Razya and Aspen, who are on the team captained by former 49er Ronnie Lott, well exceeded their goal, with more than 100 miles clocked.

Aspen walks about a mile a day, with her mother pushing her wheelchair for the remainder of the daily workout.

“I never push her too hard,” Razya said. “She’s naturally motivated like me. We love fitness.”

Razya added that she wants to show her daughter that there are plenty of opportunities to do good for others in a world that has seemingly shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic. She also hopes that sharing her participation in the challenge will inspire other children and their families to give back.

“With 49In49, it gives children what I think is so huge, a tool that allows them to think, ‘Wow, I can help others,’” she said. “You can do activities that make a difference.”

In addition, Razya hopes that others will be encouraged to get out and move, which has become increasingly uncommon as people shelter at home to weather the pandemic.

“It’s really important whether you have an underlying health condition or not,” she said. “It’s critical that we continue to move. Our normal activities don’t exist anymore. It’s really important to be aware of that and find other ways to keep moving.

“As much as these times are different, there are ways to do things virtually. Covid-19 should send a message loud and clear: we are people helping people. This is how you do it.”

For information about the Golden Heart Fund, visit goldenheartfund.org.