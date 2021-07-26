Hollister Police Animal Care and Services investigates animal cruelty case

The Hollister Police Department reported that the Animal Care and Services department launched an investigation regarding an animal cruelty incident that took place last month.

Police said in a press release issued Friday that officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 25 and Union Road on June 26 after a reporting party witnessed a driver inside a white Ford Explorer release three kittens from the moving vehicle and onto the shoulder of the road.

Officers received statements and additional information regarding this case, which was later referred to Animal Control for a follow up.

According to the police, a thorough investigation was conducted by Animal Control officers and the case is being forwarded to the San Benito County District Attorney’s office for review.

Hollister Police Animal Care and Services would like to remind the public that malicious and intentional killing of an animal can be charged as a felony crime. A conviction for felony animal abuse is punishable in state prison for up to three years.

Those who can no longer care for an animal may surrender them to the Hollister Animal Shelter located at 1331 South Street, Monday through Friday from 10am to 5pm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Animal Control at (831) 636-4320.