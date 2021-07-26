Hollister PD launches investigation for Friday shooting

The Hollister Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of Gabilan Drive on Friday evening.

The police issued a statement July 24 that said one victim was struck by gunfire and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police officers responded to a report of an argument between people in the alleyway behind an apartment complex. A caller was on the phone with 9-1-1 dispatchers when they heard people arguing about shooting each other and then the sounds of gunfire went off, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene they noticed a vehicle that fled the area. An investigative traffic stop was performed and officers located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police said that officers escorted that vehicle to the hospital where the victim received treatment for his injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for further treatment and he is expected to fully recover.

According to police, a “ghost” Glock handgun—an unserialized and untraceable firearm—and other related items were found at the scene of the shooting.

Police said when officers arrived after the shooting that witnesses hinted a possible suspect had gone inside one of the apartments.

The Hollister Police Department requested assistance from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team to conduct a high risk search warrant. According to the police, the SWAT team conducted an entry Saturday and detectives recovered additional evidence.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and detectives are following up on all leads at this point.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact The Hollister Police Department at 831-638-4115. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.