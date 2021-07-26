good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
73 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 26, 2021
Article Search
‘VERY GRATEFUL’ Emergency Room Dr. Roger Chiou received South County’s first dose of the new Covid-19 vaccine at Saint Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy Dec. 17. SLRH Clinical Nurse Liesel Short (right) administered the vaccine to Chiou and some of his frontline colleagues throughout the afternoon. Photo: Michael Moore
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

State requires vaccination or testing for healthcare workers

New rule also applies to California employees

By: Eli Walsh
17
0

State officials announced Monday that healthcare workers and state employees will now be required to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or get tested regularly if they cannot verify their vaccination status.

The requirement, which officials underscored is not a pure vaccination mandate, will take effect Aug. 2 for state employees and Aug. 9 for a broad range of health care settings and facilities, including outpatient and long-term care facilities. 

Those who choose to remain unvaccinated or cannot verify their vaccination status will be required to test negative for the virus twice a week if they work in a hospital or once a week if they work in an outpatient care facility. 

The new requirements are part of the state’s push to get more people vaccinated as a wave of new cases, spurred by the ultra-contagious delta variant and cases among unvaccinated people, threatens to halt the state’s progress in mitigating the virus’ spread. 

The vast majority of the state’s current cases, hospitalizations and deaths are also among unvaccinated residents, with the number of new cases per day per 100,000 residents around 14 for unvaccinated residents and just two per 100,000 for fully vaccinated people. 

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.  

Eli Walsh

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Child dies in July 24 traffic collision

Staff Report -
An 11-month-old boy died in a three-car pileup collision...
News

Gilroy Garlic Festival returns with drive-thru event

Juan Reyes -
Last year was tough for Gilroy Garlic Festival President...
News

Hollister PD launches investigation for Friday shooting

Staff Report -
The Hollister Police Department is investigating a shooting that...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Child dies in July 24 traffic collision

Gilroy Garlic Festival returns with drive-thru event