Hollister Police arrest three in relation to recent shooting

The Hollister Police Department announced that it made three additional arrests in connection with a fight and shooting that took place July 15 in downtown Hollister.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, Anthony Cervantes, Abel Pasillas Jr. and Jose Vega were all booked at San Benito County Jail with different charges involving guns or deadly weapons.

Anthony Cervantez

A search warrant was served for Cervantez and Pasillas Jr., both Hollister residents.

Cervantes, 23, was the first suspect arrested and booked into jail on July 19 on the charge of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, police said.

Pasillas Jr., 23, was arrested and booked into jail on July 23 on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at a vehicle, probation violations, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony and carrying a loaded firearm while being a criminal street gang member, according to police.





Abel Pasillas Jr.

Vega was arrested July 28 for his involvement in the initial fight prior to the shooting, police said. He was booked at the county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Wentz Alley and San Benito Street on July 15 regarding a large group of people with weapons involved in a fight. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots and saw people scattering in all directions. According to police, a 15-year old juvenile was arrested for resisting and delaying officers at the scene.

Jose Vega

Officers found shell casings from two different weapons and determined that a fight broke out between two groups that ended in gunfire. Police said that the detective bureau reported that the fight involved 10 to 15 people and two suspects fired handguns during the incident.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Hollister Police Department at 831-638-4115. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.