good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
80.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 28, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Hollister Police investigate animal cruelty incident

Suspect allegedly left injured dog at after-hours kennel

By: Michael Moore
44
0

Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who left an injured dog at the Hollister Animal Shelter, leaving the animal to suffer through the night before it had to be euthanized, according to authorities.

About 6:17am Sept. 19, Hollister Animal Control officers discovered what appeared to be an injured dog—similar to a Chihuahua—that had been left in the shelter’s after-hours kennel, Hollister Police said in a press release.

The dog was immediately transported to a local veterinarian for treatment. However, due to the animal’s condition and under the vet’s recommendation, the dog was humanely euthanized, police said.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined the dog had been abandoned. The city’s Animal Care and Services staff are conducting an investigation to determine why the dog was left in the after-hours kennels and allowed to suffer through the night without proper medical care, police said.

“Permitting an animal to be in any building, enclosure, lane, street, square or lot of any city, county or judicial district without proper care and attention is…a misdemeanor,” says the press release from Hollister Police.

The police department released two photos from surveillance video footage depicting the vehicle that dropped off the dog at the after-hours kennel on Sept. 18 or 19. The photos show a white four-door car. One of the photos shows a person standing on the sidewalk next to the vehicle, just outside the chain-link fence enclosing the kennel.

Photos released by Hollister Police show a vehicle that allegedly left an injured Chihuahua at the city’s after-hours animal shelter kennels.
Photos released by Hollister Police show a vehicle that allegedly left an injured Chihuahua at the city’s after-hours animal shelter kennels.

Authorities reminded citizens that it is illegal to abandon an owned animal at the Hollister shelter. Anyone who wants to surrender an animal can do so during business hours at their corresponding county animal care facility, police said.

It is also illegal to allow an animal to go without care, according to police.

Any San Benito County residents who have questions about surrendering an animal can call the Hollister Animal Shelter at 831.636.4320.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Animal Control at Hollister Police Animal Care and Services at 831.636.4320. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Weekend incidents lead to multiple arrests

Michael Moore -
Hollister Police and San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies were...
High School Sports

Hollister High cross country teams on another good run

Emanuel Lee -
As a returning cross-country athlete, Melina Chavez spent the...
Letters

Letter to the editor: Keep our families safe

submitted -
From the moment I first learned about the large-scale...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
269FollowersFollow
1,121FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Weekend incidents lead to multiple arrests

Hollister High cross country teams on another good run