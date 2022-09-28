good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
80.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 28, 2022
Article Search
Photo: Chris Mora
NewsEconomyHealthFeaturedLocal News

Local burn visible for miles

CalFire conducts prescribed burn on private property near Paicines

By: Michael Moore
15
0

Firefighters and support crews from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection conducted a prescribed burn in San Benito County on Sept. 27. The burn took place on private property in the Gabilan Range, west of Paicines in the McPhails Peak area, according to CalFire.

“The purpose of the project is to reintroduce fire into the ecosystem, thereby reducing hazardous fire fuels by removing brush and downed woody debris, enhancing fire safety,” says a press release from CalFire announcing the burn operation earlier this week. Prescribed burns also provide “valuable hands-on training” for firefighters and other responders.

Staff at the Sept. 27 burn included a CalFire helicopter crew.

Authorities did not say how many acres were burned during the operation. Smoke was visible for many miles in all directions, according to social media users throughout San Benito, Santa Clara, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

Photo: Chris Mora
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Weekend incidents lead to multiple arrests

Michael Moore -
Hollister Police and San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies were...
High School Sports

Hollister High cross country teams on another good run

Emanuel Lee -
As a returning cross-country athlete, Melina Chavez spent the...
Letters

Letter to the editor: Keep our families safe

submitted -
From the moment I first learned about the large-scale...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
269FollowersFollow
1,121FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Weekend incidents lead to multiple arrests

Hollister High cross country teams on another good run