The Hollister Police Department is investigating reports that unknown people are posing as law enforcement and scamming elderly Hollister residents for large sums of money.

On March 17, Hollister Police officers received a report from an elderly resident that on the previous day, an unknown subject had called them and claimed to be a U.S. Marshall, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

The unknown suspect told the victim they owed money for an alleged crime and demanded payment. Police said they threatened the victim with incarceration if their demand was not met, and the victim transferred an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect.

The suspect called again, demanding more money, this time from a number that was “spoofed” to appear to be the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, police said. The victim notified Hollister PD, who began an investigation.

“As a reminder, legitimate law enforcement agencies will never call you and demand payment over the phone,” says the press release.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call can verify the caller’s identity by calling the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331 or the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office 831.636.4080

Local authorities can also assist in identifying agents calling from federal law enforcement agencies.

The investigation is ongoing.