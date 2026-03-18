Hollister Police recently arrested a subject on suspicion of exploiting a minor over the internet and via cell phones.

On Feb. 10, the Hollister Police Department was contacted by a representative of the group Child Safety Soldiers, which uses adult decoys to pose as children in chat rooms and phone apps, looking for child sex predators, says a press release from Hollister Police. If an adult contacts the decoy and engages in illegal activities, the group then turns the information over to law enforcement.

Hollister Police Officer Zach Buzzetta initiated an investigation based on the information provided by Child Safety Soldiers and identified Kalieb Benefield, 29, of Hollister, as a suspect. Buzzetta reviewed hundreds of text messages, photos, phone call recordings and online chat messages between Benefield and the minor decoy, says the press release.

The text messages, photos, phone calls and online chats contained inappropriate content, police said. Buzzetta worked with Hollister PD detectives to develop probable cause to arrest Benefield.

On March 16, officers stopped Benefield for an unrelated vehicle code violation. Benefield was detained, and Detective Alejandro Gaeta responded to the stop, police said. Benefield was arrested and booked at the San Benito County Jail on suspicion of sending harmful matter to seduce a minor.

“The Hollister Police Department encourages all parents to speak with their children about the dangers of engaging with unknown people via online gaming, chats, phone apps and text messages,” says the press release. “Parents are also encouraged to randomly check their children’s phones for inappropriate texts, photos or chats.”

Police said due to the nature of the case, it is possible that other minors have been in contact with Benefield. Parents who think their children were contacted by Benefield, or anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Buzzetta at 831.636.4331.