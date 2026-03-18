Hollister High School’s theater program over the next two weekends will perform “School of Rock The Musical,” a production that has inspired its student cast to learn new instruments and dance routines—among other stage skills—and carries a message that resonates with the young actors who are determined to deliver a standout performance.

The show is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage adaptation of the 2003 film “School of Rock,” starring Jack Black. The story follows main character Dewey Finn—played by Hollister High senior Joshua Buenaventura—a failed rock star who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious school, and quickly takes on a mission to turn a class of straight-A students into a talented rock band.

The Hollister High production features two bands—one in the orchestra pit and one on stage—as well as live singing and dance numbers. The cast features 27 students, and the crew of 13 includes teens and adults. The cast also includes some home schooled students.

Hollister High sophomore Alison Cayabyab, pictured at dress rehearsal March 16, plays the guitarist Zoe for the school’s production of “School of Rock the Musical.” Photo: Michael Moore

Aislinn Barnes, first-year theater teacher and director of “School of Rock,” said she wanted to perform the show before she even started working at Hollister High.

“I wanted to do a show that I was really passionate about, so that I could get the kids really excited for it,” said Barnes, who is also the head of Hollister High’s theater department. “‘School of Rock,’ to me, is all about kids who are kind of outcasts, coming together and building something together that they’re really proud of and really excited about.

“And that’s kind of what I wanted this department to be—even if you don’t feel like you belong anywhere else, you belong here, in the theater department, and we get to put on this really awesome show with super fun music.”

Barnes emphasized how hard the student cast and crew have worked in recent months preparing for the musical, living and breathing “School of Rock” as they have immersed themselves into the production. The bass player in the on-stage student band, she said, just started learning how to play the instrument in January, just for this show.

On Monday afternoon, the young actors, singers and musicians of Hollister High’s theater program were bustling throughout the school’s auditorium perfecting their costumes, practicing lines, tuning their instruments and completing a soundcheck before an important “School of Rock” dress rehearsal that evening.

“The cast is very organized,” said Buenaventura, who has been doing school theater for about a year. “Everybody’s a part of it, and it’s all coming together and looks perfect right now.”

Adrian Berumen, a junior at Hollister High, plays the character Freddie Hamilton, who becomes the drummer in the play’s eponymous ensemble.

“He’s kind of like this rebellious kid and he uses his music as an outlet to express himself since, further in the story, it’s clear that his dad doesn’t share the same passion that he does for his music,” Berumen said.

Self expression is a consistent theme both on and off stage for the young cast.

“Theater is a great way to express yourself, and it really brings hope, and I love this school,” said Hollister High sophomore Brianna Pedroza, who plays backup singer Shonelle in “School of Rock.”

Pedroza said she has previously performed with Teatro Campesino. She added that her character in “School of Rock” gains the motivation from her teacher and classmates to step out from the background and let her “true self” shine.

“School of Rock the Musical” opens this weekend with performances March 19-21 at the Hollister High auditorium. Additional performances are scheduled for March 25-27. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit gofan.co/app/school/CA19923.