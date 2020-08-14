Hollister Police and Animal Care and Services authorities are seeking information about a July 26 incident in which an unknown suspect shot a cat with a pellet gun.

On Aug. 7, Hollister animal control officers were contacted by a citizen whose cat had been injured by pellet gun shots in the area of Powell and C streets, according to the Hollister Police Department. The owner did not witness the incident in which the cat was shot, but found the animal near its home with several bloody wounds.

Police think the cat was shot between 10am and 12:30pm July 26.

The cat was taken to a local veterinary clinic, where two pellets were surgically removed from the animal, police said. “Thankfully, the cat is expected to make a full recovery,” Hollister Police said in a press release.

Intentionally causing injury, pain or suffering to an animal can be charged as a felony crime in San Benito County, police said. A conviction for felony animal abuse can result in a prison sentence up to three years, the press release says.

Anyone with information about the July 26 incident can call Animal Control Officer Morris at Hollister Police Animal Care and Services (831) 636-4320. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.