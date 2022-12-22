good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 22, 2022
Hollister School District Trustee Areas
FeaturedNewsLocal NewsNonprofitsPoliticsSchools

Hollister School District board seeks applicants for Trustee Area 1 seat

By: Staff Report
The Hollister School District is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees due to a lack of candidates in the 2022 election. 

The open seat is for Area 1, which encompasses the north-central section of the Hollister district. See the district map provided for clarification on precise boundaries.

The district is filling this appointment through a provisional appointment rather than an election. 

The deadline to submit an application is 12pm Jan. 3, 2023. 

Candidates are invited to a public interview session with the Board of Trustees set for 6pm Jan. 4. The board plans to make its appointment following the interviews. 

Interested residents can fill out an application at the following link: parentsquare.com/feeds/16961800

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

