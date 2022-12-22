Hollister School District board seeks applicants for Trustee Area 1 seat

The Hollister School District is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees due to a lack of candidates in the 2022 election.

The open seat is for Area 1, which encompasses the north-central section of the Hollister district. See the district map provided for clarification on precise boundaries.

The district is filling this appointment through a provisional appointment rather than an election.

The deadline to submit an application is 12pm Jan. 3, 2023.

Candidates are invited to a public interview session with the Board of Trustees set for 6pm Jan. 4. The board plans to make its appointment following the interviews.

Interested residents can fill out an application at the following link: parentsquare.com/feeds/16961800.