Local Scene: Art classes for youth

Arts Council announces art classes for youth

The San Benito County Arts Council is now enrolling students in Winter Session Art Classes. All classes take place at the Art Depot, 35 5 th St., Suite D, in downtown Hollister.

Winter Session begins the first week of January and includes art classes and workshops for youth in a variety of different media.

Classes offered are:

• Theatre 101 (ages 9-13), with Olivia Loupe, weekly Mondays, 4:30-6pm

• Youth Art Studio 1 (ages 5-7), with Danae Parra, weekly Tuesdays, 4-5pm

• Youth Art Studio 2 (ages 8-10), with Danae Parra, weekly Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30pm

• Youth Art Studio 2 (ages 8-10), with Clay Peer, weekly Wednesdays, 4-5pm

• Youth Art Studio (ages 11-teens) with Clay Peer, weekly Wednesdays, 5:15-6:15pm

• Creating with Clay (ages 7-12), with Stephanie Skow, weekly Thursdays, 3-4:30pm

To register online or to view the full class schedule and descriptions, visit sanbenitoarts.eventbrite.com.

Art Class scholarships are available for qualifying students. The Arts Council is an Ocean Grove approved vendor.

All classes are taught by professional teaching artists and continue in month-long sessions, unless otherwise noted, beginning the first week of the month. Other workshops will be announced soon.

For information about the Winter Art Classes or to inquire about scholarships, email [email protected] or contact the Arts Council at 831.636.2787.

Community Art Classes are presented by the San Benito County Arts Council as part of their Community Art Education Program and are made possible with the support of the California Arts Council, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, United Way and Monterey Peninsula Foundation.

Boy Scouts to collect used Christmas trees

San Benito Boy Scouts Troops 436 and 428 are preparing their annual Christmas Tree collection in Hollister and San Juan Bautista. The collection will take place Dec. 31 and Jan. 7, says a press release from the local Boy Scouts.

The new neighborhoods that have been added within our community, such as Santana Ranch, will be covered by the Scouts this year, and they are looking forward to meeting the newest residents of their growing area, says the press release. Anyone unsure if the Scouts are covering their address can call 831.636.6420.

Residents of Hollister and San Juan Bautista who want to leave their trees out for the Scouts to pick up are asked to follow a small set of instructions:

– Remove all decorations

– Leave the tree curbside by 9am on the morning of pickup

– Anyone who wishes to donate to the Scouts ($10 is suggested), should leave an envelope on the tree marked BOY SCOUTS or on the front door or under the mat but visible. Scouts will leave a self-addressed envelope along with a Venmo QR Code for your convenience as well.

– Scouts will accept Christmas tree with stands for recycling.

The Troops will be working with Recology and San Benito County to ensure that 100% of the natural trees collected will be chipped, mulched and donated to local parks and landscaping projects, says the press release. None of the collected natural trees will find their way into landfills.

The troops will continue to collect flocked trees, but because of the chemical makeup of the flocking, these will be disposed of in the local landfill. This practice promotes the long-recognized value of conservation that is a cornerstone of Scouting.

The Scouts have set up a dedicated voicemail box and email address for any questions. The phone number is 831.636.6420. The email address is [email protected].