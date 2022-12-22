good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
52.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 22, 2022
Article Search
The San Benito County Arts Council’s winter classes for youth include how to create with clay. Photo courtesy of San Benito County Arts Council.
NewsBusinessLocal NewsNonprofitsSchoolsFeatured

Local Scene: Art classes for youth

San Benito Boy Scouts Troops 436 and 428 are preparing their annual Christmas Tree collection in Hollister and San Juan Bautista

By: Staff Report
33
0

Arts Council announces art classes for youth

The San Benito County Arts Council is now enrolling students in Winter Session Art Classes. All classes take place at the Art Depot, 35 5 th St., Suite D, in downtown Hollister. 

Winter Session begins the first week of January and includes art classes and workshops for youth in a variety of different media. 

Classes offered are:

• Theatre 101 (ages 9-13), with Olivia Loupe, weekly Mondays, 4:30-6pm

• Youth Art Studio 1 (ages 5-7), with Danae Parra, weekly Tuesdays, 4-5pm

• Youth Art Studio 2 (ages 8-10), with Danae Parra, weekly Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30pm

• Youth Art Studio 2 (ages 8-10), with Clay Peer, weekly Wednesdays, 4-5pm

• Youth Art Studio (ages 11-teens) with Clay Peer, weekly Wednesdays, 5:15-6:15pm

• Creating with Clay (ages 7-12), with Stephanie Skow, weekly Thursdays, 3-4:30pm

To register online or to view the full class schedule and descriptions, visit sanbenitoarts.eventbrite.com.  

Art Class scholarships are available for qualifying students. The Arts Council is an Ocean Grove approved vendor.

All classes are taught by professional teaching artists and continue in month-long sessions, unless otherwise noted, beginning the first week of the month. Other workshops will be announced soon. 

For information about the Winter Art Classes or to inquire about scholarships, email [email protected] or contact the Arts Council at 831.636.2787.

Community Art Classes are presented by the San Benito County Arts Council as part of their Community Art Education Program and are made possible with the support of the California Arts Council, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, United Way and Monterey Peninsula Foundation.

Boy Scouts to collect used Christmas trees

San Benito Boy Scouts Troops 436 and 428 are preparing their annual Christmas Tree collection in Hollister and San Juan Bautista. The collection will take place Dec. 31 and Jan. 7, says a press release from the local Boy Scouts. 

The new neighborhoods that have been added within our community, such as Santana Ranch, will be covered by the Scouts this year, and they are looking forward to meeting the newest residents of their growing area, says the press release. Anyone unsure if the Scouts are covering their address can call 831.636.6420. 

Residents of Hollister and San Juan Bautista who want to leave their trees out for the Scouts to pick up are asked to follow a small set of instructions: 

– Remove all decorations 

– Leave the tree curbside by 9am on the morning of pickup 

– Anyone who wishes to donate to the Scouts ($10 is suggested), should leave an envelope on the tree marked BOY  SCOUTS or on the front door or under the mat but visible. Scouts will leave a self-addressed envelope along with a Venmo QR Code for your convenience as well. 

– Scouts will accept Christmas tree with stands for recycling. 

The Troops will be working with Recology and San Benito County to ensure that 100% of the natural trees collected will be chipped, mulched and donated to local parks and landscaping projects, says the press release. None of the collected natural trees will find their way into landfills.

The troops will continue to collect flocked trees, but because of the chemical makeup of the flocking, these will be disposed of in the local  landfill. This practice promotes the long-recognized value of conservation that is a cornerstone of Scouting. 

The Scouts have set up a dedicated voicemail box and email address for any questions.  The phone number is 831.636.6420. The email address is [email protected]

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Adequate animal crossings exist

submitted -
As a long time resident overlooking Highway 101, I...
Business

Marine Corps veteran delivers public art

Staff Report -
Hollister is more often associated with agriculture and motorcycle...
Local News

Hollister School District board seeks applicants for Trustee Area 1 seat

Staff Report -
The Hollister School District is seeking applicants to fill...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,100FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Adequate animal crossings exist

Marine Corps veteran delivers public art