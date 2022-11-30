good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
The Nov. 26 downtown Hollister Lights On parade welcomed the holidays with costumed performers and plenty of colorful illumination. Photo: Chris Mora
NewsBusinessEconomyLocal NewsFeatured

Season of light

Downtown Hollister kicks off winter holidays with parade, festivities 

By: Staff Report
108
0

Hollister and San Benito County kicked off the winter holiday season this past weekend with the annual downtown Lights On Parade and celebration.

The events on Saturday, Nov. 26 started early in the morning with the Holiday Car Display, an afternoon holiday boutique that lasted well into the evening and, of course, the centerpiece winter holiday parade that featured floats and presentations from numerous local people, clubs, businesses and organizations.

Events outside the Veterans Memorial Building and throughout downtown Hollister also included performances and demonstrations by the Pacific Poppin’ Jazz band, Ha’a Hula dancers, Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts, Fusion Elite and the Animation Dance Company. Families had the chance to have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

And in the holiday giving spirit, the Dec-A-Tree project was on display at Veterans Plaza, featuring 30 Christmas trees decorated by local nonprofits that will be donated to local families in need.

The festivities were sponsored by the Hollister Downtown Association.

Students from Enterprise Martial Arts Academy performed a demonstration of their skills in downtown Hollister Nov. 26 for the annual Lights On festivities. Photo: Chris Mora
Kristie Yamashita and Kala’i Arnett danced with the Ha’a Hula group as part of the Lights On festivities Nov. 26 in downtown Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora
Shelley Ware performs holiday music with the Pacific Poppin’ Jazz band at Veterans Plaza during the Nov. 26 Lights On events in Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora
Members of the Plaza History Association pause for a photo during the downtown Hollister Lights On parade Nov. 26. Photo: Chris Mora
Former Hollister Police Chief David Westrick dressed in the holiday spirit for his part in the Nov. 26 Lights On parade in Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora
Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

