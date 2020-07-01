Several employees at the Target store in Hollister have been diagnosed with Covid-19. The company on Wednesday sent an email to the Hollister Free Lance with a statement confirming that multiple employees tested positive for the virus and they have been on paid leave.

“We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that we’ve been notified that our Hollister, CA store on Airline Highway has experienced multiple team member positive cases of the coronavirus,” the statement from Target says. “We’ve communicated directly with the team members, who went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines. We’re paying the team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time.”

The statement added that after learning of the Covid-19 cases, Target staff began to “deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts.”

Target’s statement continues, “Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.”

Target, which is located at 1790 Airline Highway, remained open throughout the statewide stay-at-home order.

In the email, the company also said that they are taking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends regular cleaning as one of the most important preventative measures to take.

They are providing employees with high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves to wear at work. They also added payroll hours to support more rigorous cleaning routines and installed Plexiglass partitions to checklanes at the front of our stores as well as at electronics, service desks, CVS Pharmacy and Target Optical.