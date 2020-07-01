The sale of fireworks in Hollister got off to an early start Sunday, giving people a chance to snatch up all the best assorted packages.

Corey Shaffer, executive director at Hollister Downtown Association, helps run the TNT Fireworks stand at the Safeway parking lot on Tres Pinos Road. She said seeing the volunteers coming together to work and then watching the kids come out to pick their fireworks is what she enjoys the most.

“That’s the really fun part, the families that are coming out and picking out the fireworks,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting to see.”

They offer assortment packages such as the Pyro Pak Bag that can cost $25.99, the Family Pak ($45.99), the new Centennial ($110.99) and The Big Bang ($559.99), which is a little more than four feet tall.

Veronica Rodriguez is one of several volunteers from ABLC Ministries that runs the TNT Fireworks stand at the Lucky’s parking lot on McCray Street. She said they sold one of The Big Bang packages on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re expecting to sell another one in about an hour,” she said.

Both stands also offer individual fireworks such as the Purple Rain ($6.99), Lil’ Red Devil ($10.99) and Jungle Flower ($39.99) along with Mix and Match deals like 2 for $30.

Rodriguez said they tend to get busy later in the day but they were extremely busy on Sunday.

Shaffer said running the stand has been easy so far and sales have been good. She said there’s been years where they completely sell out but it’s a good thing because proceeds from the fireworks booth helps them support the Lights On Celebration in November.

“It’s a really cool event that we have downtown that involves the community,” she said.

She also mentioned that the volunteers have contributed a lot of help keeping things going.

Shaffer said they’ve been fortunate to have guidance by TNT Fireworks, which have supplied Covid-19 kits that included hand sanitizer, face masks and signage with direction of social distancing.

John Wrobel, vice president of the San Benito County Historical Society, has been volunteering for the past five years. Other volunteers include Hollister City Councilman Honor Spencer and County supervisor Peter Hernandez.

“We have awesome volunteers working in that booth and we’ve been very fortunate in that sense,” Shaffer said.