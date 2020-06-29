Members of the public are invited to a series of online workshops to let city officials and planning experts know how they want Hollister to grow from now until 2040.

The City of Hollister is undertaking a multi-year process to update its General Plan, the guiding planning document that oversees city policy on conservation, development and land use planning. The General Plan guides how and where to relieve traffic congestion, enhance the bicycle and pedestrian network, support economic development, create inclusive, welcoming neighborhoods, preserve existing residential areas, plan for new housing and maintain community safety.

A major component of the General Plan Update will be to identify and confirm the community’s vision in pursuit of these ideals, according to city staff. With the understanding that Hollister residents will lead this discussion, the city has scheduled a series of workshops and online engagement activities to seek community input on where and how the city should grow or stay the same over the next 20 years.

The process will kick off with a series of four virtual workshops for community members to learn more about the General Plan Update and collaborate with other Hollister community members to create their vision for Hollister in 2040. Participants will be asked to offer their ideas for transportation, land use, public services, housing and economic development among other topics.

The next virtual workshop will be held 6pm June 30 using Zoom, an online video/audio conferencing platform. Meeting participants can join by desktop, tablet, or smartphone with Internet connection. The same interactive virtual meeting will be repeated for two more sessions: 7am July 8 and 6pm July 9. All workshops will be offered in both English and Spanish.

The first online workshop was held June 27.

“Hollister residents take pride in our community and value the small-town comforts the city offers,” said Development Services Director Bryan Swanson. “The General Plan Update will examine how to maintain our existing quality of life while planning for future growth required by state law.”

Following the virtual community workshops to create the vision for Hollister in 2040, the General Plan Advisory Committee and Planning Commission will also provide feedback on their vision for Hollister in 2040. Ultimately, the city council will review and adopt the finalized vision for Hollister in 2040.

Interested community members can visit Hollister2040.org to register for one of the upcoming virtual community workshops. Follow-up information about how to join the meeting will be sent to those who pre-register.

For more information, community members can visit Hollister2040.org.