Local cowgirl Lillian Mendonsa, 13, has been selected as a member of the RodeoKids.com Ambassador Team, for which she will serve as a role model and representative of the “western lifestyle” as she travels the state competing in youth rodeo events.

Mendonsa, of Hollister, was selected for the ambassador team for her “talents as a competitor in multiple rodeo related events and associations, as well as her character and passion for the western way of life and helping others,” says a press release from RodeoKids.com.

Mendonsa competes in numerous youth rodeo events, including pole bending, barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway and team roping. She wants to compete in even more events as she hopes to continue her rodeo career “for many years to come,” Mendonsa said.

Currently, Mendonsa travels to about 25 equine youth events annually throughout California, says the press release.

“I love that the rodeo community is always ready to support you, the diversity of each event and the fact that you learn and experience life lessons early on,” said Mendonsa, who wants to teach other children about rodeo as her career progresses.

The press release continued, “As a RodeoKids.com Ambassador, Lillian gets to represent RodeoKids.com and be a role model for others while wearing patches and apparel in and out of the arena. She also gets to complete monthly challenges and videos that educate and inspire others interested in the western lifestyle. Members of the team develop life skills and learn from professionals within the industry while building their resumes, character and the industry as a whole!”