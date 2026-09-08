This week (Free Lance, Sept. 4 edition) Joe Heller’s opinion page cartoon seems vacant as it depicts a multi-labeled coat simply identified as “Dolly” hung on a hollow space. However that emptiness immediately filled with visions of radiant smiles, pompadour blonde hair rhythmically motioned with beats, sounds and melodies recreated joy and happiness.

Her diminutive body occupied greater height, width and depth than any triumphant arch. Her name on buildings seems unthinkable as her songs speak for themselves.

A single one of her costumes outrageously styled enclosing an adequate woman’s body invested in shirt, tie and vest exists in unforgettable memory.

Her ruffles more than gathered hems; they ruffled joy. She created music that was seen, tasted and heard. Because she made music more than sound, she spread enjoyment of melody with meaning of words to universal levels of appreciation.

She grew up in abject poverty. She chose her gifts to ticket herself out of poverty. Unfortunately, because most do not have those gifts she wanted to change that situation.

Poverty causes pain and suffering—not only hunger for adequate diet but hunger for unfulfilled accomplishment.

Lessons she learned from poverty inspired her gifts to others. Dolly’s gift to research, making early discovery of the COVID-19 vaccine possible, saves and continues to save millions of lives. That discovery alone will lead to eventual cancer cures.

Joe Heller’s labels on a coat sew memories of gifts. Her love for all children provides them gifts of endless books providing unequaled thought, pleasure and ambition. Her theme park created against recommended advice mirrors her unending desire to make others happy.

Her ambition to love others powered her success. Her understanding of poverty pain powered her ambition to avoid poverty and to eliminate poverty for others. Her love for others created her success.

Mary Zanger

Hollister