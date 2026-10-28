Thank you for the AI information on the opinion pages. It seems that CEOs of big tech companies are like kids in a candy store.

These billionaires can do anything they want with data because their piggy banks and pockets bulge heavily. The most delicious substance is obtainable to them. CEOs, no longer kids, are simply business men whose bottom line is profit.

The huge data centers are the candy stores. Data is the chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, licorice, peppermint and endless more tasty flavors. CEOs want them all and compete with other CEOs to have the most data candy.

These billionaires have directed their programmers to collect all data much like organizing a candy display of licorice whips, fudge, taffy, creams, nougats, chews and butterballs. Since most other CEOs can accomplish the same, certain billionaires want to be the first to discover the chocolate that will always satisfy and never sicken.

To accomplish a major invention these greedy billionaires need to slow the research process. Using the scary guise of fear they want regulation so they can get a proper handle on the business situation.

Billionaires have no idea that science is based on truth and searching for truth is not the same as searching for money.

True scientists, philosophers, historians, mathematicians, physicists, biochemists, biologists plus many more truth seekers need to be studied. Their work, not trivial phone calls and emails, needs collection.

Most of all, organization and human involvement, the missing link, can never be replaced.

CEOs and their mega corporations are no different than kids in a candy store. These billionaires must be controlled and taxed.

Ignacio Velazquez is the only person running for supervisor who will control and stop a data center from coming to Hollister. Please vote Ignacio Velazquez for supervisor in District 1. He will never sell the candy store.

Mary Zanger

Hollister