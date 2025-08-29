Re: Insight backs off, Free Lance, Aug. 22, 2025

We could gaze at an innocent, adorable, smiling baby and simply melt into joy. Sometimes it seems that our own hospital is like an irresistible baby begging for tender loving care. Our hospital, like our adorable baby, is currently in care of the hospital board behaving more like foster parents. True parents would never want to sell a baby.

If our hospital can be compared to an adorable baby, we the taxpayers are the true parents.

We elected the board of directors to perform more like foster parents to care for this beautiful hospital baby while we worked. It is like this baby is now up for adoption because this board of directors are not only putting this baby up for adoption but they are also putting the baby up for sale.

Lucky for us, the presumed new parents, Insight Corp., backed off talks to buy because Republicans passed a bill that removes healthcare funds for hospitals. Killing support funds killed this sale.

Still, the unknown lurks. The buyer, Insight Corp., backed out because government funds were canceled. Obviously, profit making was an issue. Hopefully the board will not offer the sale at a reduced, give-away price.

We are in a scary position as all hospitals, both state and federal, are at risk of closing. We owe our healthcare to R. J. Hawkins who memorialized his granddaughter by this gift to the community. We must preserve our hospital gift.

Our dedicated doctors and nurses regard each patient as their number one responsibility. A majority of people in the community voted to retain the hospital. We all support it with our taxes.

For unknown reasons this hospital board betrays us. Four of the board members—Bill Johnson, Devon Pack, Victoria Angelo and Josie Sanchez—want to sell our hospital. One newly elected board member and the only one with medical experience, Dr. Nick Gabriel, will not vote to sell the hospital.

Thank you Dr. Gabriel, skilled surgeon dedicated to this community

Mary Zanger

Hollister