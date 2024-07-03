At PG&E, we recognize that like many goods and services, energy prices are increasing. Those increases are helping build a safe, reliable and clean energy system to protect you and your family and meet the future energy needs of this community.

For example, in the South Bay and Central Coast region, we’ve connected over 625 new customers so far this year and installed 129 new EV charging ports. Investments like this are necessary, but we are also working every day to ease rising energy costs.

We’re reducing our own operating costs in dozens of ways and working to lower the costs of state policies and programs that affect your bill.

Through these actions, we’re working hard to reduce your bill in 2025 and 2026.

Teresa Alvarado

PG&E Vice President, South Bay & Central Coast Region