Heat wave expected through July 6

The first major heat wave of the year is hitting the Bay Area as of Tuesday afternoon.

Most of the Bay Area and neighboring counties are under National Weather Service-issued heat advisories or excessive heat warnings, as temperatures are expected to top 110 degrees inland and the mid 90s in some coastal areas through July 6.

The Weather Service has issued two heat advisories for the Bay Area—the first is from 11am July 2 through 7pm July 3.

A heat advisory has also been issued from 11am July 2 to 8pm July 6 for the San Francisco Bay shoreline, northern Monterey Bay, northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley. In these areas, highs will also range from the 80s to 90s.

Excessive heat warnings have also been issued for some areas, meaning temperatures are likely to be 100 degrees or higher for two or more days.

In Hollister, high temperatures are expected to reach between 99 to 106 degrees through July 7, according to the weather service.

An excessive heat warning is in place from 11am July 2 to 8pm July 6 for the Marin and Sonoma coastal ranges, North Bay interior mountains and valleys, the Santa Cruz mountains, Santa Clara Valley, eastern Santa Clara hills, East Bay hills, southern Salinas Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, San Benito Mountains and interior Monterey County. Highs between the upper 90s and 110 degrees are expected.

Union Road now slated for August closure

Caltrans has again delayed the upcoming closure of Union Road, which will be required for the construction of the Highway 156 Improvement Project connecting Hollister and San Juan Bautista.

The closure of Union Road, which could last up to eight weeks, is now scheduled for early August, according to a July 2 announcement from the California Department of Transportation. Union Road will be temporarily closed between San Juan Hollister Road and Highway 156.

Cool in the parks

Water features at Valley View and McCarthy Parks in Hollister are now operational every day from 11am-7pm, through Sept. 29.

Fourth of July Kiddie Parade

Hollister Recreation’s Fourth of July Kiddie Parade returns.

The parade line up/check in starts at 9:30am July 4 on San Benito Street in front of the Veterans Memorial Building. Parade begins at 10am.

Decorate your bikes, trikes, wagons and scooters and join the fun.

San Benito County’s 150th

Celebrate San Benito County’s sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary on July 27 at the San Benito Historical park. The party includes live entertainment, food trucks, vendors and activities for the whole family.

The celebration takes place from 10am-6pm. The Historical park is located at 8300 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos.

Summer Fun in Aromas

Twice a year Aromas Hills Artisans share their love of the arts by offering to the public a Summer Fun Workshop. The next one will take place 2-4:30pm July 27, as local mural artist Joyce Oroz will demonstrate two new painting techniques at Aromas Grill, 304 Carpenteria Road.

No previous painting experience is required and all materials will be supplied. “Poppies” are the subject and the first drink is free. The coast is $55 per person. Call 831.291.6719 to reserve a spot.

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• July 13: Faithful, Pearl Jam Tribute, and 40 Ounces to Freedom, a Sublime Tribute

• Aug. 3: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute, and Maroon Vibes, Maroon 5 Tribute

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister. Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.