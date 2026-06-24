Re: “challenged ballots,” Free Lance, June 19.

I am confused. The extraordinary number of candidates running for governor was daunting but not confusing. The number of women running in most races was heartwarming but not confusing. The length of the ballot was challenging but not confusing.

What confuses me is an occurrence which I see as having no explanation. I voted for Ignacio Velazquez to be supervisor representing my district as a great majority over 60% of voters did choose him on the ballot just last November. He hardly had time to organize his desk before a recall initiative was begun. That confuses me.

I read that signature gatherers had to be paid because no talking points existed because of his overwhelming election win. Although signature gathering proved difficult, paid gatherers accomplished the job in time for the June ballot.

The actual reason voters signed the recall confuses me because Ignacio just won his election and hardly had time to move into his office. He had no time to really function let alone misbehave in some unknown way.

I voted for him because he is an experienced office holder and served as mayor of Hollister. He wants to slow construction growth until the rest of growth catches up. He favors supporting the No. 1 economy of San Benito County which is agriculture.

The fast growth of housing interferes with the very reason folks move here in the first place.

I admit I am confused why voters approved the recall of a good man. If that is what democracy looks like then that really confuses me.

Mary Zanger

Hollister