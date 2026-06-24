Downtown Hollister filled with cattle, classic cars and color guards June 20 as the San Benito County Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo kicked off its annual Downtown Parade, a tradition tied to a rodeo dating back to 1929.

The parade began at 11am along San Benito Street and drew more than 50 entries, including marching bands, vintage automobiles, equestrian riders and representatives from local public agencies.

The procession opened with the traditional cattle drive, with a half-dozen cowboys and several cattle dogs escorting a herd of several dozen head of livestock down the main downtown drag, a tradition that harkens back to the county’s agricultural roots.

“This is a true taste of the Old West,” parade announcers thundered through loudspeakers as the cattle herd, kept in a tight knot by their diligent escorts, traversed downtown. “Those are some mighty good-looking ribeyes going by.”

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard followed, carrying the American flag, trailed by the Watsonville Community Band blasting marching tunes to bring in the main bulk of the parade. Miss San Benito Rodeo Kodi Fowles and her court rode through shortly after, accompanied by a color guard carrying the American, California, Saddle Horse Show and Hollister Downtown Association flags.

Public safety and civic groups followed, including Cal Fire, the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team and the county Elections Department, which used its appearance to encourage voter registration. Myriad community groups and local businesses rounded out the parade entries.

The parade serves as the kickoff to the main rodeo, which begins June 26 and runs through the weekend at the Bolado Park & Event Center in Tres Pinos. The rodeo will feature a Western art and equipment show, a beer and wine reception and live music and entertainment, with the Horse Show and Rodeo main event kicking off at 6:30pm June 26 and 1:30pm June 27 and 28. For more information on specific rodeo events and ticket prices, visit sanbenitocountyrodeo.com.

A herd of cattle crowd the intersection of San Benito and Seventh Street during the Rodeo and Saddle Horse Show Parade June 20. Photo: Calvin Nuttall

The current and former Miss San Benito Rodeo contest winners Kodi Fowles (left, 2026) and Francesca Donati (right, 2025) followed the color guard to bring in the rest of the parade in downtown Hollister on June 20. Photo: Calvin Nuttall

The Rodeo and Saddle Horse Show parade on June 20 also included visiting groups from neighboring counties, including the Merced County Sheriff’s Posse, seen here. Photo: Calvin Nuttall