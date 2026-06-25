Emily Drost—a local volunteer, youth mentor and rodeo competitor—was named Miss San Benito Rodeo and will compete for the title of Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2026.

Drost will compete against five other contestants hailing from throughout the Central Coast. The 2026 Miss California Rodeo Salinas Contest will take place June 30-July 2.

The competition celebrates outstanding young women “who exemplify the values of the Western lifestyle through their horsemanship, leadership, communication skills, personality, appearance and academic achievements,” says a press release from California Rodeo Salinas.

As the official ambassador of the California Rodeo Salinas, the contest winner will represent California’s largest rodeo throughout the year at rodeos, parades, community events and public appearances across the state and beyond.

The 2026 Rodeo Queen will receive a $3,000 college scholarship, a trophy buckle, a tiara, use of a two-horse trailer for one year and numerous additional prizes and awards.

“Each year, we are inspired by the remarkable young women who compete for this title,” said Laurie LaVelle, Director of the Miss California Rodeo Salinas Committee. “The Miss California Rodeo Salinas Contest is about much more than a crown. It recognizes young women who are passionate about agriculture and rodeo, committed to personal excellence and ready to serve as ambassadors for our sport, our community and the Western way of life.

“We look forward to welcoming this outstanding group of contestants and their families to Salinas.”

Drost has dedicated much of her life to horses, rodeo and community service, says the press release. She is a lifelong competitor at rodeos and horse shows, and volunteered for Cooper’s Calling, a local nonprofit that provides equine therapy. She has also been a youth mentor and leader in her local 4-H program.

“Emily believes in leading by example and encouraging the next generation to embrace hard work, kindness, and perseverance,” says the press release. “Emily’s passion for rodeo runs deep in her family and has instilled in her a strong appreciation for tradition, community, and the western way of life.”

Drost has a bachelor’s degree in clinical psychology and plans to continue her education in nursing school to pursue a career as a psychiatric nurse.

At the Miss California Rodeo Salinas contest, Drost will compete against Miss California High School Rodeo State Queen Maddi Borland; Miss Rodeo Oakdale Lillian Crummey; Miss Wine Country Rodeo Hayley DeMartin; Miss Cal Poly Rodeo Melody Gist; and Miss Rodeo Glennville Lilly Kier.