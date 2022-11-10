good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 10, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Reconnect the cart

By: Mary Zanger
17
0

Re: Board urges No on Q, Free Lance Nov. 4, 2022.

What a shocking way to focus a reader’s attention. That headline jolted me to attentive reading to confirm that the supervisors did approve a resolution to oppose Measure Q. It seems that the supes have the cart before the horse and are galloping backwards. Rather than runaway growth, people want slow growth.

Most troubling is the deafness towards people. Instead of re-harnessing the cart and opening their ears they have opened their mouths in defiance of good governance. What spooked the horse and who controls the reins? This question is of utmost importance requiring scrutiny.

The resolution may be in violation of state laws concerning the use of taxpayer resources to promote an election campaign. That concerned supervisor Kosmicki to oppose the resolution but did not concern the other four supes. I am worried that four elected officials behave in an improper and illegal manner.

The resolution is un-democratic because it is unfair and negates people. It flies in the face of the majority who want slow growth. The slow growth majority have previously won in elections in 2020 approving Measures K and N and opposing Strada Verde.  

We know who refuses “No” for an answer. It is our supervisors influenced by the developers like Newport Pacific Land Group of Companies and Waste Connections Company servicing the landfill. We the taxpayers are violated.  

Let’s use our votes to grab back the reins and stop the runaway horse driven by profit.

Our votes count. They reconnect the cart behind the horse and rein in that stubborn head to forward managed slow growth for the benefit of all.

Mary Zanger

Hollister

Mary Zanger

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Nicole Maduena, Hollister field hockey have memorable season

Mary Zanger -
The Hollister High field hockey team achieved history this...
Guest View

Guest view: Library expansion a big win for the community

Mary Zanger -
The San Benito County Free Library will undergo a...
Crime

One injured in ‘gang-related’ shooting

Mary Zanger -
Hollister Police are investigating a gang-related shooting that left...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
271FollowersFollow
1,111FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Nicole Maduena, Hollister field hockey have memorable season

Guest view: Library expansion a big win for the community