Letter: Reconnect the cart

Re: Board urges No on Q, Free Lance Nov. 4, 2022.

What a shocking way to focus a reader’s attention. That headline jolted me to attentive reading to confirm that the supervisors did approve a resolution to oppose Measure Q. It seems that the supes have the cart before the horse and are galloping backwards. Rather than runaway growth, people want slow growth.

Most troubling is the deafness towards people. Instead of re-harnessing the cart and opening their ears they have opened their mouths in defiance of good governance. What spooked the horse and who controls the reins? This question is of utmost importance requiring scrutiny.

The resolution may be in violation of state laws concerning the use of taxpayer resources to promote an election campaign. That concerned supervisor Kosmicki to oppose the resolution but did not concern the other four supes. I am worried that four elected officials behave in an improper and illegal manner.

The resolution is un-democratic because it is unfair and negates people. It flies in the face of the majority who want slow growth. The slow growth majority have previously won in elections in 2020 approving Measures K and N and opposing Strada Verde.

We know who refuses “No” for an answer. It is our supervisors influenced by the developers like Newport Pacific Land Group of Companies and Waste Connections Company servicing the landfill. We the taxpayers are violated.

Let’s use our votes to grab back the reins and stop the runaway horse driven by profit.

Our votes count. They reconnect the cart behind the horse and rein in that stubborn head to forward managed slow growth for the benefit of all.

Mary Zanger

Hollister