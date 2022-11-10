good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 10, 2022
Article Search
Senior midfielder Nicole Maduena helped lead the Hollister High field hockey team to its best season in program history, which included its first league championship. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsNewsLocal News

Nicole Maduena, Hollister field hockey have memorable season

By: Emanuel Lee
31
0

The Hollister High field hockey team achieved history this season, winning a league championship for the first time in its eighth year as a program.

The Haybalers finished 11-5 after a 5-1 loss to Christopher High on Nov. 2 in the second round of the Central Coast Section playoffs. Hollister earned the postseason berth after going undefeated to win the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Gabilan Division title. 

All five of Hollister’s losses came to teams that made the CCS playoff quarterfinal round or beyond: Christopher twice, Gilroy, Los Altos and Prospect. 

“I’m really proud of the team ending up as league champions for the first time in school history,” Balers senior Nicole Maduena said. “We always wanted to leave a mark here and we were able to do that.”

The midfielder/forward was recently named the PCAL Offensive Player of the Year and knew before the season started something special was brewing. 

“Even from the beginning, I felt like we could have a really strong season,” she said. “We’ve been getting stronger and stronger the last couple of years and this season I felt like we would be at our best.”

Maduena was joined on the Gabilan Division First Team by McKenzie Heckman, Teresa Planas and Laila Rueda. Chelsie Kutz, Callie Marci, Ariana Rivera and Aliyah Gaytan made the Second Team, while Ruby Olmos earned the sportsmanship award. 

All of the awardees played key roles throughout the season. Maduena said the team’s improved cohesiveness led to success. 

“Playing with all these girls since freshman year has been great,” she said. “Each year we started connecting better on and off the field and so I knew this season would be our strongest one because we came together and got better.”

Even though Hollister couldn’t keep up with Christopher in the CCS playoff match, Maduena said the team felt accomplished after everything that had transpired this season. 

“The postgame huddle was very emotional knowing it was our last game together,” she said. “It was sad but a good feeling knowing we had a good season and that we were proud of each other that we played strong through every minute no matter the outcome of the game.”

Piper Pierson scored the lone Hollister goal from the edge of the left circle two minutes into the second quarter, making it 1-1. The score would stay that way until the final quarter, when Christopher connected four times in a span of seven minutes to win going away. 

Izel Prieto, Kyla Hignel, Heckman and Maduena were some of the more active players for the Balers. Maduena said she and Heckman worked well together, and the team coalesced from the beginning of the season. 

“I felt like the girls were more like a close family this year,” Maduena said. “We connected and bonded a lot, and we were a stronger team because of that.”

The Hollister roster is filled with high-achieving student-athletes, led by Maggie Ortiz’s remarkable 4.83 GPA for the fall semester. Maduena, who excelled in the classroom as well with a 4.1 GPA, marveled at Ortiz’s achievement. 

Maduena took pride in her ability to distribute the ball and play help defense. She had a great synergy with Heckman in the midfield and said the team’s 1-0 win over Salinas in their second of two matchups was the highlight of their season. 

“That was a really good game and I’ll always remember that because of how competitive it was,” said Maduena, who assisted on Rueda’s game-winning goal. “It was a tough game, but we came out on top.”

Though Maduena’s main role was to facilitate and play defense, she did erupt for five goals in the Balers’ 14-0 blowout win over North Salinas on Oct. 24. 

“That was Senior Night and I really wanted to give it my all,” she said.

The Balers celebrate after Piper Pierson’s goal against Christopher in the CCS playoffs. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
McKenzie Heckman is on the attack in Hollister’s CCS playoff match with Christopher. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Izel Prieto makes a strong run during Hollister’s 5-1 loss to CHS on Nov. 2. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.

Sports editor Emanuel Lee can be reached at [email protected]

Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Reconnect the cart

submitted -
Re: Board urges No on Q, Free Lance Nov....
Guest View

Guest view: Library expansion a big win for the community

submitted -
The San Benito County Free Library will undergo a...
Crime

One injured in ‘gang-related’ shooting

Staff Report -
Hollister Police are investigating a gang-related shooting that left...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
271FollowersFollow
1,111FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Reconnect the cart

Guest view: Library expansion a big win for the community