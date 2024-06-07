San Benito County League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 2890 is proud to announce its 2024 Scholarship Winners!

Since our founding in 1986, we’ve been dedicated to empowering our community’s youth through education. This year, we were honored to present six outstanding students from Hollister High School with our prestigious LULAC Council 2890 Scholarship at the Hollister High School Awards Night ceremony held on May 23.

The six deserving students recognized for their exceptional academic achievements and commitment to serving our community are: Emiliano Alvarez, Diego Arenas, Melissa Estrada, Carmen Ramirez Ramirez, Estevan Rodriguez and Valerie Vargas. We’re proud to support the next generation of leaders and changemakers!

We would also like to extend a huge thank you to our amazing presenters Autumn Salinas and Sommer Salinas, who went above and beyond to help LULAC Council 2890 make this event a success.

As we celebrate these scholarship winners, we’re reminded of the importance of education and community service. We’re proud to be a part of their journey and look forward to seeing the amazing things they will achieve. ¡Vayan con fe y esperanza! (May they go with faith and hope!)

If you would like to help us continue our mission of serving local students, please donate to our scholarship fund at: https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/975f0ee0-6a4c-4412-ae23-1733a39276c9

Note: We ask the public to be wary of fake San Benito LULAC Council 2890 websites and pages, these are the only official pages and can be found at the official LULAC National website (www.lulac.org).

Visit our official website at www.sbclulac.org or our official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sbclulac.

Irma C. González

LULAC Council 2890 President